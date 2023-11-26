New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes to the people of the nation on the occasion of Constitution Day on Sunday.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Shah said in a post, "Greetings to every citizen of our nation on Constitution Day. This day celebrates the values and principles of our constitution and commemorates the pains that its makers took to bestow upon the citizens the freedoms they enjoy."

Further, in his post, he urged the people to pledge to fortify the spirit of the sacred document by practising its values in letter and spirit.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, also took to his official account on 'X' and extended his wishes to the people on Constitution Day.

"The Constitution of India is the largest written constitution in the world. The Constitution of the country, prepared under the guidance of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, is the identity of our rights and responsibilities; our Constitution itself is the pride of the democracy of the country," Kejriwal posted from his official handle on X.

"All of us countrymen are proud of our Constitution and we have to protect it together. Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day," it added.

It was on this day, November 26, 1949, that the Constituent Assembly adopted the country's Constitution.

The BJP, meanwhile, also posted on 'X', "Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day."

The Congress, in a post on 'X', commemorated this day and urged the people to take a pledge to safeguard and uphold the Constitution.

"This day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. It was this sacred text that came to be the life and soul of our democracy. Let us all pledge to imbibe its values and defend it against the continuous assault under the present regime," read the post on the official X handle of the Congress.

Constitution Day is also known as 'Samvidhan Divas' or 'National Law Day'. (ANI)

