New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday asserted that political stability in Bangladesh is crucial for any progress on the long-pending Teesta water-sharing agreement.

Patil's comments come amid concerns over the stalled pact, which has been a contentious issue between the two neighbours for more than a decade.

While a broad framework for the deal was agreed upon during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Bangladesh, opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stalled its finalisation.

"The political situation in Bangladesh is not stable at the moment. So, the country is not in a position to take any decision," Patil told reporters in response to a question during a press conference.

"When the situation becomes stable there, only then will we be able to move forward," he added.

The Teesta River, which flows through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, is crucial for irrigation and agriculture in northern Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has repeatedly sought a fair share of Teesta waters, especially during the dry season, to meet the needs of its farmers. India, however, has cited domestic water requirements and the need for consensus with states like West Bengal before moving ahead.

