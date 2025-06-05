New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday hailed the announcement of the schedule for the Census and slammed the opposition parties over their remarks, accusing them of indulging in "petty politics" because the completion of the nationwide exercise will expose their "politics of lies".

The Centre on Wednesday announced the schedule for India's 16th Census in 2027 along with caste enumeration. The nationwide exercise will be carried out in 2027 with the reference date October 1, 2026 in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country.

Soon after the announcement, the Congress said there was no reason to delay the exercise for another 23 months, alleging that the Modi government is capable only of generating headlines, not meeting deadlines.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Centre of announcing the schedule for the Census with an eye on the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

Hitting back, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh alleged that the Congress and other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc have been indulging in "petty politics" on the issue of caste census.

Over the past 70 years, they always ran away from the caste census. Now, when the BJP is doing it, the Congress and other parties in "INDI alliance" have gone restless because their sins will stand exposed," Chugh told PTI.

Leaders like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Tejashwi Yadav wanted to spread "artificial fear" among people in the name of caste but they are now scared that their "politics of lies" will stand exposed after the collection of "correct data" in the Census, he charged.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to conduct Census 2027 is a welcome step. It is a historic step towards transparency and inclusion in the country's democracy... This is a powerful example of Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'," the BJP leader said.

Soon after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the schedule for the Census on Wednesday, Stalin accused the ruling BJP of delaying the Census to 2027 as part of its plan to reduce "Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation".

"The Indian Constitution mandates that delimitation must follow the first Census after 2026. The BJP has now delayed the Census to 2027, making their plan clear to reduce Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary representation," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"I had warned about this. It is now unfolding," he said, adding, "People of Tamil Nadu are united as one in their demand for a fair delimitation. We need clear answers from the Union government."

Stalin also targeted the AIADMK, accusing its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of being "complicit" with the BJP "in this betrayal".

"It's now clear that he has surrendered to Delhi's domination," the DMK supremo charged.

Chugh said the BJP does not do politics on issues of public interest nor does it "cheat or conspire" for votes.

"It works for the welfare of all the people, the proof of which is the announcement of the schedule for Census 2027," he added.

