Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday termed the Assembly poll mandate in four states as a "testament" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.

The senior BJP leader from Assam congratulated Modi for leading from the front for the "historic mandate" in three states.

"Today is a historic day for the people of this country. With resounding victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, people have given their mandate in favour of Vikas — Modi Ki Guarantee," Sonowal said.

Modi's guarantee for development is a reality that has benefitted the entire country as the prime minister has given space for social and economic changes for every citizen to lead a life of dignity and respect, he added.

"People have responded to this positive change brought in by Modi by reposing their faith to take India forward towards realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. People's mandate in this election proves their complete support for Modi," Sonowal said.

The former chief minister of Assam thanked Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all state party chiefs as well as all the hardworking workers for toiling hard during the elections.

"I bow down to offer my sincere gratitude and wishes on winning this historic popular mandate. This is the true reflection of a proud and progressive new Bharat," he added.

The BJP is racing towards power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress is poised to oust the BRS in Telangana in a crucial electoral exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls just months away.

Counting of votes in the fifth state Mizoram, which also went to polls along with the other four, will take place on Monday.

