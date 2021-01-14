Indore, Jan 13 (PTI) A fine of Rs one lakh was imposed on the owner of a transport firm here on Wednesday after 3,260 kg of substandard polythene material was seized from its warehouse, a civic official said.

The warehouse in SR Compound area was sealed, he said.

The polythene, estimated to be worth Rs 6.5 lakh, had arrived from Gujarat and was to be sent to Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh.

The action was part of a drive to make the city polythene-free, the official said.

