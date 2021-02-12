Puducherry, Feb 12 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday announced that the Territorial government has been remitting into bank accounts of each of the families in BPL (below poverty line) a sum of Rs 3,000 as cash equivalent to free rice for the last five months.

He said he has given his approval to Welfare Minister M Kandasamy's decision to pay cash under the DBT (direct benefit transfer) system to the families holding red colour cards.

The Chief Minister said the file containing the proposal has since been sent to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for her nod.

He further said the government order would be issued to disburse the amount to the bank accounts.

The payment would entail an expenditure of Rs 52.84 crores and benefit 1,76,134 families.

The implementation of the scheme is in keeping with the announcement made on the floor of the Assembly recently, the Chief Minister said in a press release.

