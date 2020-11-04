Puducherry, Nov 4 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has said there is a need to modernise the police force in the Union Territory.

Laying the foundation of a Rs 3.2-crore police station in neighbouring Lawspet on Wednesday, he said he had already held discussionswith Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the modernisation of the force.

Narayanasamy said the territorial government was keen to see people living in peace and steps were being taken to prevent crime.

He lauded the police for working as much as the Health and other Department against the COVID-19 pandemic. Narayanasamy said the areas where the attention of the police was needed were the menace of ganja and illegal online lottery. Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava and Additional Director General of Police Ananda Mohan were among those present.

