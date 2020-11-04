New Delhi, November 4: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was postponed earlier due to COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on January 31, 2021. The new dates for the 14th edition of CTET was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday. The CTET was earlier scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020. The CBSE has said that every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them.

The CTET is the only recruitment test that the CBSE conducts in addition to Class 10, 12 board exams. The test is held twice a year- once in July and the second one in December. In a circular issued by the CBSE, it said that to maintain social distance and other safety measures, the CTET will be held in 135 cities. CTET Exam 2020 Postponed Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases in India, No New Date For Central Teacher Eligibility Test Announced.

Here's the tweet by CBSE:

The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

