Puducherry Feb 11 (PTI) Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has ordered the territorial administration to postpone the inauguration of a reconstructed structure of the Puducherry Municipality, scheduled for Friday.

The former IPS officer on Thursday said that the inauguration of the building reconstructed at a cost of Rs 14 crores was totally funded by the central government with the utilisation of funds provided by World Bank.

But the organising officer of the programme for which invitation had also been brought out had 'regrettably overlooked' the protocol to ensure participation by officers of the central government in the function.

Bedi, whose name is also not included in the invitation, said the inauguration of the reconstructed building was a historic event but the exclusion of the officers of the Central government was 'regrettable'.

She said a fresh date of inauguration would be announced in course of time.

The reconstruction of the building was one of the important works sanctioned by the Centre under Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project (CDRRP) involving Rs 14 crores.

The Centre had availed a loan of Rs 244crores for the CDRRP from World Bank and the reconstruction work was fully funded by the Centre.

"It is proper to invite dignitaries of the Government of India for the inauguration of the building.

Chief Secretary to Puducherry government had been requested to address the concerned Ministry and get a date fixed for inauguration, till then the programme for declaring open the building has been postponed," she added.

Bedi has alsoissued a standing instruction that "in future representatives of the Government of India should invariably be invited for inauguration of all projects fully funded by the Centre."

The necessity to reconstruct a building to house Mairie became necessary after the previous edifice constructed in the 19th century by the then French regime collapsed under the impact of heavy rains some seven years ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)