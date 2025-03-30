Poonch Police, in collaboration with the Revenue Department, attaches the immovable properties of Manzoor Ahemed (Photo/ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Poonch Police, in collaboration with the Revenue Department, attached the immovable properties of Manzoor Ahemed, accused of promoting terror from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), said JK Police officials.

Manzoor Ahemed was a resident of Gagrian, Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, who absconded to POJK in 1993 after the court declared him a proclaimed offender.

The action of attaching the immovable properties was carried out as per the court's directions.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Baramulla Police registered FIR under UAPA against individuals found involved in promoting terrorism by displaying Hezbollah flags and sloganeering at Chainabal, Pattan

During a procession in Chainabal, some individuals were seen carrying Hezbollah flags, placards, and banners featuring photographs of slain Hezbollah commanders.

The individuals were also heard raising slogans in support of Hezbollah, with the intent to incite the general public and encourage elements associated with terrorist organisations to engage in subversive activities and to revive terrorist activities within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have initiated their investigation into the matter and swift action is assured against those found involved in activities that threaten peace and stability in the region.The public has been urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities that may compromise national security. (ANI)

