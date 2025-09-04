New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A portion of the flyover on the National Highway 44 collapsed in the national capital, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the NCR on Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas, and the Yamuna once again flowed above the danger mark.

Visuals showed rain sweeping across major roads, including Krishna Menon Marg, Feroz Shah Kotla Road, and Arjangarh, causing inconvenience to commuters. Traffic slowed on Mathura Road as vehicles struggled through waterlogged stretches.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for Delhi is "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" today. A "thunderstorm with rain" has been predicted for tomorrow, followed by "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on September 5, "thunderstorm with rain" on September 6, and "generally cloudy sky" on September 7 and 8.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 80 at 4 pm on Wednesday, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, with the water level reaching 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at around 1 pm. On July 13, 2023, the river reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, visited Loha Pul area and met affected families. She said that the situation was under control.

"The situation is under control. All necessary arrangements have been made for the residents. Even better arrangements will be provided if needed," she said.

Gupta added that adjoining states had been contacted to extend cooperation.

"There is water flow only in the Yamuna plain. All arrangements are being made for the people. We will not let there be any difficulty. I have spoken with the adjoining states - J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana. We will extend all possible help to them, whatever is required. Together, we will face this crisis," she had said. (ANI)

