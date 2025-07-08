A dramatic video has surfaced online showing a major portion of a road completely washed away amid torrential rains in the region. Shared by news agency PTI on July 8, the video captures the extent of damage caused by relentless rainfall and overflowing water currents. The incident reportedly occurred in a rural stretch of Kutch, where the road was seen torn apart and submerged. Gujarat Rains: State on High Alert As Heavy Rain Lashes Several Districts, Control Rooms Activated Amid Widespread Showers.

Part of Road Swept Away in Kutch

VIDEO | Kutch, Gujarat: Road torn apart and washed away as heavy rains lash the region. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/uFsHBTYxL1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2025

