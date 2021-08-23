New Delhi (India), August 23 (ANI): A portion of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi collapsed destroying several shanties located nearby on Monday. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The incident took place due to the heavy rainfall that happened in the past two days. The falling of debris has completely destroyed the shanties of that area.

The Delhi Police and Fire Department officials present at the incident safely evacuated all the residents of the shanties.

The Bhalswa landfill site is located near GT-Karnal Road in North Delhi. It was first started to be used as a landfill site in 1984 and is now spread over an area of 70 acres. (ANI)

