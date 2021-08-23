Ahmedabad, August 23: A case of fraud has been reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where three men were duped to the tune of Rs 1.35 crore by a travel agent. Reports inform that a 37-year-old man from Gandhinagar and two of his friends were duped of the whopping amount by an agent from Bhadaj. He lured the trio and managed to exhort money from them on the pretext of providing work permit visas to them for Canada.

According to a report by TOI quoting the crime branch, 37-year-old Ramesh Raval, a resident of Nardipur village in Kalol taluka in Gandhinagar, and his two friends Ronak Patel and Jatin Patel had approached the accused named Bharat Patel alias Bobby from Bhadaj in January 2020. The accused told Raval that he would arrange the work permit visa for him and his friends for which he demanded Rs 45 lakh each from the three men. Mumbai Man Duped of Rs 75,000 by Sales Executive at Car Showroom on Pretext of Giving Him Brand New Vehicle.

The man took their original passports and promised to provide them visa in six months but he did not do so for nearly 2 years. On being asked for the work permit visa and passports from Bharat, he threatened them. Frustrated by the agent's behavior, Raval approached CID (crime) with a plea to lodge a complaint against the visa agent. After the plea was filed, he approached them in June this year and returned their passports.

The complainant said that when they checked the passports, they found that it was not their original passports and some other persons had been sent to Canada on their passports. As these details of illegal immigration surfaced, the crime police registered a complaint of cheating, breach of trust and forgery against the accused and began an investigation into the matter.

