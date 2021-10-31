A visual from the construction site in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): A few shanties collapsed at the under-construction Omaxe Mall in Chandni Chowk area after the mound of sand beneath it sunk on Sunday, informed fire department officials.

Fire Department and DDMA are inspecting the site to ascertain if somebody is trapped in the mound

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

As per officials, there is no confirmed information on the number of injured or any possible death.

Before the authorities could have reached the spot, the locals had sent 2-3 injured persons to the hospital by their own means, as per the department.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Prima facie it looks like the soil underneath the building sank, however, a detailed investigation behind the incident is underway, informed officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)