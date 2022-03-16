New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The post World War II security architecture that had largely preserved peace in Europe over the last several decades is now found to be wanting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to the situation in Ukraine and its impact.

In an address at an India-France dialogue, he said the global strategic outlook appears complicated and the current scenario calls for mature partnerships to steady the course.

Shringla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the few leaders who have had regular contact with Russian and Ukrainian leaders and continue to maintain an "open channel" of communication with them.

The foreign secretary also said India hoped to see the resumption of negotiations of the India-EU free trade agreement under the French Presidency of the EU Council.

"The post World War II security architecture that had largely preserved peace in Europe over the last several decades is now found to be wanting," he said.

"This scenario calls for mature partnerships to steady the course. It is, therefore, only apt that India and France, which have always sought, and succeeded, in maintaining strategic autonomy, are at the forefront of the call for peace, dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

The foreign secretary was speaking at the India-France Track 1.5 Dialogue on 'Innovation, Sustainability and Multilateral Cooperation'.

Shringla said France, as the current President of the EU Council, is playing a leadership role in steering Europe through the current crisis while also strengthening its focus on the Indo-Pacific.

In this context, he also appreciated the French initiative of organising the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific last month.

"This was a unique opportunity for countries of the European Union and the Indo-Pacific to chart out a common vision and strategy for cooperation. We also hope to see the resumption of negotiations of the India-EU FTA under French Presidency of the EU Council," he said.

Shringla said India and France, as resident powers of the Indo-Pacific, have a shared understanding of the challenges, opportunities and stakes in the region.

"The bilateral relationship has been dominated by cooperation in traditional fields such as defence and security, science and technology, space and cultural contact," he said.

"21st-century problems, however, require 21st-century solutions. Both countries understand this very well, which is why they are rapidly expanding their cooperation to non-traditional areas, such as, digital, cybersecurity, green energy and sustainable development," he added.

The foreign secretary noted that there is an increasing realisation that the 5G networks that are coming up in the two countries have to be safe and secure.

"Both India and France are committed to finding solutions to risks associated with 5G technology," he said.

"There are infinite possibilities in the India-France Strategic Partnership as we continue to push the boundaries to be a force for global good," he said.

