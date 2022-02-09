Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Major power failure in Maharashtra's Pune due to breakdown in 400 KV tower line of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL), said the official on Wednesday.

Power supply has been cut since morning 6:00 am in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad city and rural part of the district. However, the power has been restored in some parts of the city by 11 am.

According to MSETCL, it is suspected that the tower line may have been damaged due to heavy fog and dew.

Meanwhile, MSEDCL is providing information about this via SMS to the mobile number registered by the power consumers.

All the senior engineers of MSETCL are currently patrolling to find the breakdown in the tower line.

It may take at least three to four hours for the power supply to be restored. MSETCL and MSEDCL have appealed to the power consumers to cooperate during this period. (ANI)

