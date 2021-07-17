Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the power infrastructure must be ready for extreme weather conditions in the union territory and proactive measures need to be taken on the ground to meet the electricity demand.

The Lt Governor chaired a meeting to review the action plan made by the Power Development Department for the winter season.

“Power infrastructure must be ready for extreme weather conditions, besides proactive measures need to be taken on the ground to meet the winter power demand. All gaps in power transmission, distribution must be filled by October,” he said.

Sinha preponed the timelines of several power augmentation projects to October this year and further directed for making all procurements before the arrival of the winter season.

The Lt Governor told the officers to plan ahead for power supply in snowbound, remote and inaccessible areas of both the divisions of the UT.

He also passed on instructions to submit a comprehensive plan for reaching out to the habitations with grid electricity that are living in tough terrain areas like Gurez, Machil and Tulail.

The Lt Governor asked the power officials to come out with a strategy in a week's time on how to reduce the power purchase costs.

Along with improving power supply position in J-K and reducing the AT&C losses, we also need to mobilise our resources on increasing revenue generation. Consumers paying bills should not be deprived of electricity, he said.

The Lt Governor fixed three months timeline to reduce the losses by 10 per cent and called for effective monitoring of feeders and instructed for initiating strict action against officials responsible for feeder losses.

