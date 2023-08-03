Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday highlighted that the objective of Pragati Yatra is to collect data on the benefits received by the beneficiaries of different schemes.

"The objective of Pragati Yatra is collect details weather public have received the benefits of schemes launched by the government," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

Baghel added that Congress workers will be visiting every house and collect details about government schemes.

"Moreover, the Congress workers will be visiting every house and collect the details about government schemes as well as programms. Currently we were taking details about the achievement of the state government," added the CM.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also said that efforts are ongoing to ensure that people duped by chit fund companies get their money back.

"Continous efforts are ongoing to ensure the people duped by chit fund companies should get their money back and several have received, said Baghel.

Attacking the central government on not being able to contain violence in the states ruled by them, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister pointed out at their duplicity.

"BJP is continously claiming that the states ruled by them are neither witnesses voilence and riots but the states which are having double engine government, be it Manipur or Haryana are inflicted by violence. Manipur is burning for the last 90 days," CM Baghel said.

"The voilence in Haryana is an indication that the situation in the country is not well and the Haryana CM should come forward on this issue," Baghel said terming the recent incidents of voilence (including firing incident in train) as fallout of hatred spread in the society.

"Hatred spread against a specific community is not appropriate. Hatred is the key factor for the current situation," Baghel said.

"This is why Rahul Gandhi had taken out Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the market of hate, he was spreading love," he added.

On Congress president's upcoming visit to the state, Baghel said, "Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge plans to visit Chhattisgarh in the coming days. We want his peogramme to be held in Janjgir district."

Responding to a question over selection of Raipur's South assembly segment for the campaign, he said, "After becoming the Chief Minister I have visited Dudhadhari Math and took the blessings of almighty." (ANI)

