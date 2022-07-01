Panaji (Goa) [India], July 1 (ANI): Eknath Shinde reached the Goa hotel late last night after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, where he was welcomed by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other Shiv Sena MLAs of his faction.

Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister yesterday, thus bringing an end to the political crisis in Maharashtra that had broken out after the internal revolt in Shiv Sena. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Also Read | Instagram Working To Turn Video Posts Into Reels: Report.

Late last night, the Goa CM and Shinde-faction MLAs accorded a warm welcome to the new Maharashtra CM as he reached the hotel.

"Heartiest congratulations to @mieknathshinde ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and @Dev_Fadnavis ji as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I am sure under your able leadership and with the support and guidance of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, Maharashtra will March ahead on the path of all-round development," Sawant tweeted after Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Also Read | NFT Marketplace OpenSea Admits Email Data Breach: Report.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also extended best wishes to the newly appointed chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state.

"Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!," Thackeray tweeted.

Earlier, Shinde was administered an oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Fadnavis, who was Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2014-19, announced at a joint press conference in Mumbai on Thursday that Eknath Shinde will be the new CM. Fadnavis also announced at the press conference that he will not be part of the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet later that Fadnavis has decided to be part of the new government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people of the state after a word from BJP chief JP Nadda and congratulated him for his decision.

He said in a tweet that Fadnavis has shown a "big heart" and the decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra.

"On the word of BJP chief JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, showing a big heart, has decided to be part of the government in the interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state. This decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart," Amit Shah said.

Nadda told ANI that the party's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should be part of the new Maharashtra government and a request to him and directions have been given that he should take charge as Deputy Chief Minister.

Nadda said that Fadnavis had shown a "big heart" in announcing that he will personally not be part of the government and Shinde will get full support of BJP.

Nadda said BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the government and assume responsibility.

"A request has been made to Devendraji personally and central leadership has given directions that Devendraji should assume responsibility as Deputy Chief Minister and use his full energy for fulfilling expectations of the people of Maharashtra and contribute to making Maharashtra a developed state," he said.

Referring to Fadnavis announcing that he will not be part of the government, Nadda said that is shows the character of BJP workers and leaders and shows that "we are not for any post but for ideology".

Earlier yesterday, Shinde and Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to stake a claim to form the government in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)