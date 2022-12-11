New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

Sunil has been elected for a three year term.

Also Read | Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu Reveals Before Students How He Passed Class 10 Exams, Says 'Have PhD in Cheating'.

Prasar Bharati had hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.

The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Husband Sets Wife, Three-Year-Old Daughter on Fire for Dowry in Sultanpur, Arrested.

Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)