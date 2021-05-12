Patna, May 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish kumar's go-to man in the fight against COVID in Bihar, Pratyaya Amrit was on Wednesday promoted to Additional Chief Secretary rank.

According to a General Administration department notification, the 1991-batch IAS officer got the elevation to the rank of additional chief secretary from that of Principal Secretary.

As Principal Secretary in the Health department, Amrit is credited with marshalling staff and improving functioning in the crucial health department at a time when the deadly virus was wreaking havoc in the state like other parts of the country.

He was brought in the health department in July end last year to streamline the department to fight against coronavirus which was going out of control at that time.

In quick succession, two Principal Secretary rank officers in the health department were changed at that time and Amrit was handed over the responsibility to rein in hurtling spread of the infection.

Since then the quantum of test of samples increased manifold and delivery system in the state-run hospitals improved.

The officer could be seen visiting hospitals in PPE kit to take stock of the arrangements in the hospitals for COVID patients,

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has on many an occasion hailed his dynamism particularly in the health department amid coronavirus rage.

Amrit also holds charge of Disaster Management department. The officer had won accolades for improving power situation as well as the roads condition in Bihar earlier.

