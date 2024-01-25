Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Devotees took a holy dip in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Paush Purnima, the second major bathing day of Magh Mela.

Meanwhile, speaking on the security arrangements during the Magh Mela, DIG Rajeev Narain Mishra said that measures were taken to ensure safety and the whole area is being monitored using CCTVs.

"For security, deep water barricading and nets have been installed. Trained divers, personnel of the Jal police and flood companies, SDRF, and NDRF are all present at the location," said DIG Mishra.

"The whole area is being monitored using CCTVs, and we will make use of drones if and when required. Seeing the number of female devotees, a large number of female police have been deployed. AS check teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, RAF teams, ATS commandos, and police horses are all present," he added.

The first major bath of Magh Mela 2024 began with Makar Sankranti on January 15 and the sixth and last major bath will be on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on March 8.

The DIG further said that so far, nearly 2 lakh devotees have already taken the holy dip at different ghats in Triveni Sangam.

Earlier in December, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that for the first time, the 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj will be held in an area of 800 hectares.

"I have inspected the entire system along with my fellow ministers. This time, Magh Mela will be something special. For the first time, the work of expanding the Magh Mela to an area of 800 hectares has been done. Six sectors have been created," he told reporters after the inspection.

He also stated that the entire event will last about two months and will include six major bathing days. (ANI)

