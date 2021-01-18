Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting at Thakurnagar, the base of the Matua community, on January 30 began on Monday with senior BJP leaders visiting the area to oversee arrangements, party sources said.

Shah, who is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on a two-day visit in the run-up to the assembly elections, will address a public meeting at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district, where the Matua sect holds sway in several constituencies.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and other senior leaders held a meeting with local MP Santanu Thakur, who is a member of the sect's leading family, they said.

The leaders also discussed arrangements for Shah's meeting, the sources said.

Assembly elections are due in the state in April-May.

