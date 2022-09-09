New Delhi, September 9: President Droupadi Murmu through a virtual event on September 9, launched 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' to eliminate TB by 2025. President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to work collectively towards TB elimination in the spirit of Jan Bhaagidari on a war footing.

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), previously known as the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP), aims to strategically reduce the TB burden in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals. In 2020, the RNTCP has renamed the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) to emphasize the aim of the Government of India to eliminate TB in India by 2025.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar were present at the launch event along with Union Ministers, Governors and Lt. Governors, State Health Ministers, and other dignitaries. The virtual event was also attended by state and district health administrations, representatives from corporates, industries, civil society, NGOs, and TB Champions. President Droupadi Murmu Launches Campaign To Eradicate Tuberculosis From India by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya stated that "the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is an extension of Hon'ble Prime Minister's citizen-centric policies". He attributed the success of the TB program to key indicators such as TB case notifications and consistent efforts that led to monthly notification reporting to reach pre-pandemic levels by end of 2021.

The Union Health Minister emphasized that a 360-degree approach is the cornerstone of TB elimination in India and observed that a societal approach that brings together people from all backgrounds into a Jan Andolan is needed to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB by 2025.

The President also launched the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative to ensure additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support to those on TB treatment, and encouraged elected representatives, corporates, NGOs, and individuals to come forward as donors to help the patients complete their journey toward recovery.

The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal will facilitate in providing additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patients, augmenting community involvement in meeting India's commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities.

Dr. Mandaviya informed that there are roughly 13.5 lakh TB patients registered in the Nikshay portal, out of which 8.9 lakh active TB patients have given their consent for adoption. The Ni-kshay digital portal will provide a platform for community support for persons with TB. He urged all citizens, NGOs, corporate houses, elected representatives, etc, to support the movement by becoming Ni-kshay Mitras and convene gatherings to discuss the initiative, so no one with TB is left behind.

At the ceremony, the President appreciated the tireless efforts of the healthcare workers, community leaders, and citizens in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and underlined the need to adopt a similar whole-of-society approach to eliminate TB from the country.

The President reiterated the goal of universal health coverage ensuring no one is left behind in accessing affordable quality healthcare through all levels of the health system. Highlighting the progress made through the Ayushman Bharat scheme in this endeavor, she expressed confidence in the pivotal role of the strengthened healthcare system in achieving TB elimination goals. She stressed enhanced awareness regarding the treatment of TB, a curable disease. The treatment is available free of cost at government health facilities.

