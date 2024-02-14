Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Hari Temple at Sabla in Dungarpur's Beneshwar Dham on Wednesday.

The leaders prayed for happiness and prosperity of fellow citizens at the sacred place.

Conveying his wishes to fellow citizens, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal wrote in a post on X, "Today, along with His Excellency Madam President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji and His Excellency the Governor of Assam State, Mr. Gulabchand Kataria ji, I had the privilege of worshipping the Lord at Hari Mandir, Sabala in the spiritual city of Dungarpur, Beneshwar Dham. I pray to God that every moment of the life of every citizen of the state should be joyful, peaceful, happy and healthy, may everyone be blessed and well-being!"

President Murmu was welcomed by the Rajasthan Chief Minister upon her arrival in Jaipur on Tuesday. She is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat from February 12 to February 14. (ANI)

