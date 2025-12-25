Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, officially released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is a matter of pride and joy for all Santhali people that the Constitution of India is now available in Santhali, written in the Ol Chiki script. It will make them able to read and understand the Constitution in their own language, according to the President's Secretariat.

The President said that this year, we are celebrating the centenary of the Ol Chiki script. She appreciated the Union Minister of Law and Justice and his team for bringing the Constitution of India in Ol Chiki script in its centenary year, as stated in the release.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan and the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Santhali language, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003, is one of the most ancient living languages of India. It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. (ANI)

