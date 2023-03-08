New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Amritsar on Thursday, March 9, a statement from President's Secretariat informed on Wednesday.

During her day-long tour, the President will visit Sri Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

President Murmu will fly down to Amritsar Airport around 11 am and iwill be welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

She will pay obeisance to Sri Harmindir Sahib, at the Golden Temple, before visiting Jallianwala Bagh.

Her flight back to the national capital will take off from Amritsar at 4.30 pm. (ANI)

