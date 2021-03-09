New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire incident at a building in Kolkata and said he was pained beyond words at the tragedy.

“Pained beyond words by the extremely tragic fire accident at a building in Kolkata. My deep sympathy and condolences for the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured,” Kovind tweeted.

At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Two more persons were also feared dead, Banerjee, who has visited the spot, said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire.

