New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, informed the President's Secretariat on Sunday.

According to a press statement issued by the President's Secretariat, on December 6, the President will visit Raigad Fort and pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On December 7, the President will visit Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Pune where he will witness flying displays and interact with Air Warriors.

On December 8, the President will present President's Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai. (ANI)

