New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu accepted Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan's resignation on Tuesday.

President Murmu also appointed C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his duties until regular arrangements are made.

Also Read | Pashupati Paras Resigns as Union Minister From Cabinet, Accuses BJP of Injustice (Watch Video).

"I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

"I thank from the bottom of my heart to our beloved most respected Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me this great additional responsibility to serve our motherland," Radhakrishnan said in a statement on X.

Also Read | Bomb-Making Material Found in Bengaluru: Police Find Gelatine Sticks, Detonators and Other Explosive Substances Near Private School.

Soundararajan tendered her resignation on Monday.

Soundararajan's resignation came amid reports of her plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.

Soundararajan was sworn in as Telangana Governor in November 2019 and was later given additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry.

Previously, she served as a spokesperson for the Tamil Nadu BJP from 2007 to 2010 and has undertaken various organizational roles within the party.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in Telangana on May 13 and the results will be announced on June 4

In the 2019 general elections, Telangana witnessed a keenly contested electoral battle with the BRS winning 9 seats with a vote share of 41.7 percent. Its rival BJP won 4 seats with a vote share of 19.7 percent. The Congress, which is now the ruling party in the state, had won 3 seats with a vote share of 29.8 per cent while AIMIM had won only one seat with a vote share of 2.8 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)