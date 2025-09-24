New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced the award ceremony of the 64th National Exhibition of Art, organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi, in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to the President's Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all the award winners and expressed confidence that their work would inspire other artists. She stated that in Indian tradition, art has long been regarded as a spiritual practice. Art is not only a medium of aesthetic appreciation but also a powerful tool for enriching our cultural heritage and fostering a more sensitive society. She was happy to note that artists, through their ideas, vision, and imagination, are presenting the image of a new India.

The President underlined that artists invest their time, energy, and resources to create art. Fair prices for their artworks will encourage the artists and also those who wish to pursue art as a profession.

She was happy to note that the Lalit Kala Akademi is encouraging the sale of artists' artworks. She said that this will provide financial support to artists and strengthen our creative economy. She urged art lovers to not only appreciate the artworks but also take them home. She said that we must all work together to strengthen India's identity as both an economic and cultural power. (ANI)

