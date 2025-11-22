Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh) [India] November 22 (ANI) President Droupadi Murmu has graced a special session commemorating the centenary celebration of Sri Satya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu highlighted the enduring legacy of saints and sages in India, who have guided society through their words and actions. She said Sri Satya Sai Baba holds a special place among such luminaries, noting that he consistently worked for the welfare of society. Emphasising his philosophy that "service to humanity is service to God," she said Baba linked spirituality with selfless service and personal transformation, inspiring millions to follow the path of service.

President Murmu praised the Sri Satya Sai Central Trust for its initiatives in education and healthcare. She said the Trust provides high-quality free education, combining academic excellence with character-building, and also offers free medical care to communities in need. Highlighting Baba's contribution to rural development, she noted his vision led to the provision of drinking water to thousands of drought-affected villages in the region.

The President underlined the universal and timeless nature of Baba's teachings, quoting his messages "Love All, Serve All" and "Help Ever, Hurt Never." She elaborated that Baba believed the world is our school and the five human values -- truth, morality, peace, love, and non-violence -- form the curriculum, offering guidance across cultures and generations.

President Murmu further emphasised the role of spiritual organisations in nation-building, in line with the spirit of 'Nation First'. She said that charitable organisations, NGOs, the private sector, and citizens can contribute significantly to national development. The government is taking multiple steps to simplify life for citizens and enable them to utilise their talents for India's progress. Their collective contribution, she added, will be instrumental in achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

The centenary celebration drew devotees, spiritual leaders, and dignitaries from across the country, marking a historic tribute to Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and mission. (ANI)

