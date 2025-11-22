New Delhi, November 22: Indian Railways' freight performance continues to strengthen India's economic backbone, with cumulative loading this year crossing the 1-billion-tonne mark - reaching 1020 Million Tonnes (MT) as of 19 November, according to the Ministry of Railways. This milestone reflects broad-based support from key sectors, with coal remaining the largest contributor at 505 MT, followed by iron ore (115 MT), cement (92 MT), container traffic (59 MT), pig iron & finished steel (47 MT), fertilisers (42 MT), mineral oil (32 MT), foodgrains (30 MT), raw materials for steel plants (approx. 20 MT), and balance-other-goods (74 MT). Daily loading continues to hold strong at around 4.4 MT, higher than 4.2 MT last year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand.

Freight loading between April to October further highlighted this trajectory, touching 935.1 MT in 2025, compared to 906.9 MT during the same period last year, showing a healthy year-on-year growth. This sustained momentum, combined with improved daily loading rates, demonstrates Railways' capacity to support India's industrial expansion and infrastructure development. The Railways has also taken significant steps to optimise this segment's logistics capabilities, with the recent rollout of comprehensive reforms including the Policy for Bulk Cement Terminals and rationalised rates for bulk cement movement in containers, represents a strategic initiative to modernise cement transportation. Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

"These measures aim to increase bulk handling capacity, reduce transit time, and lower logistics costs, directly benefiting both industry players and end consumers while driving greater efficiency across the supply chain. Such targeted interventions catalyse sectoral transformation," the Railway Ministry's statement read. According to the ministry, shifting bulk goods movement to rail yields multiple benefits that extend beyond mere commercial metrics. It reduces carbon footprints, decongest highways, and provides industries including MSMEs access to greener logistics solutions. New Tatkal Train Ticket Booking Timings To Come Into Effect From April 15? IRCTC Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media; Says Booking Timings for Tatkal, Premium Tatkal Bookings and Agents Remain Unchanged.

These developments reinforce India's commitment to sustainable growth, aligning freight operations with the nation's journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emission targets and positioning Railways as a catalyst for both economic and environmental progress.

