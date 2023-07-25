New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, a statement from the President’s Secretariat said.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from July 25 to 27, 2023", the statement said on Monday.

President Murmu will interact with a group of medical students sponsored by 'Atut-Bandhan' family and lay the foundation stone for a new building block of Raj Bhavan Odisha in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday evening, it said.

According to the official statement, the President will address the valedictory function of 75th year celebrations of the High Court of Orissa at Cuttack on Wednesday. She will also address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and attend the convocation of National Law University Odisha at Cuttack on the same day.

President Murmu, on July 27, will interact with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) at Raj Bhawan in Odisha.

"On July 27, 2023, the President will interact with the members of PVTGs at Raj Bhavan Odisha. On the same day, she will launch this year’s theme of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya 'The Year of Positive Change' for conducting nationwide seminar and conferences and lay the foundation stone for its 'Lighthouse Complex' at Dasabatia, Tamando, Bhubaneswar", the statement added.

