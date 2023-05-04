Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will begin her three-day visit to her home district of Mayurbhanj in Odisha on Thursday, officials said.

During the trip, Murmu will visit her house in Rairangpur for the first time after becoming the president in July last year, they said.

Murmu will attend a host of programmes during the tour. She will also visit the memorial of her husband and two sons at Pahadpur village, and a residential school she had set up.

Scores of hoardings and banners were put up in Rairangpur and Pahadpur to welcome her.

The president will attend the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada and also visit the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

"This will be the first visit by any president to Similipal," an official said

She will also inaugurate a 100-ft tall flagmast for hoisting the tricolour near Badabandha.

About 1,500 police persons led by 100 officers were deployed at different locations in view of the president's visit, a senior official said.

