Lucknow, May 4: A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh police has been suspended after a video of him following and allegedly harassing a schoolgirl went viral on social media.

The undated video that was highly circulated on Twitter, showed a man wearing a khaki uniform, riding a two-wheeler, following a schoolgirl on a bicycle. Another woman and the person making a video followed him. Video: Uttar Pradesh Policeman Hurls Abuses at Man, Slaps Him Nine Times Within Seconds in Amroha; Suspended.

UP Police Head Constable Stalks, Harasses Schoolgirl:

A MusIim man in police constable uniform is caught harassing a minor school girl in Lucknow.. As per locals, he's harassing school going minor girls for a long time.. Hats off to that lady for confronting him... we need more such vigilant people in our society... pic.twitter.com/u5KkXMhzKS — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 3, 2023

The woman confronted the policeman and asked his vehicle number, to which he replied that it is an electric vehicle and does not have one. The woman who made the video was heard accusing him that he stalks girls in the area everyday. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Cop Taking Bribe in Jaunpur Goes Viral, Suspended.

The policeman, a head constable, was caught on camera stalking a schoolgirl and browbeating her to engage in a dialogue. Sadaqat Ali, who is now attached with police control room, was posted at PGI locality.

DCP East Lucknow, Hirdesh Kumar said, "A case was registered under appropriate sections of the IPC dealing with harassment by a government employee and also provisions of the POCSO Act were imposed on the accused."

