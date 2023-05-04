Shimla, May 4: The Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023 will be announced today following a counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh. As per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, counting of votes for the Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023 shall begin at 10 am. Polling for the Shimla Municipal Corporation or SMC, which is one of India's oldest civic bodies, was held on May 2. A total of 102 candidates are in the fray for the 34 wards of the Shimla civic body. LatestLY will provide live news updates on results of the Shimla Municipal Corporation election. Stay here to catch Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2023 live news updates. Once the results are declared, we will also share ward-list of winning candidates.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023 in Himachal Pradesh saw a two-way battle between the ruling Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The counting of votes for the 34 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation will begin at 8 am and the results are expected to be out after the counting of votes is completed in all wards of the civic body. Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023: Polling Begins for SMC Elections in Himachal Pradesh, Results on May 4 (See Pics).

Of the 34 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, half of them have been reserved for women candidates. A total of 93,920 voters, comprising 44,161 women exercised their right to vote on Tuesday, May 2. The opposition party BJP fielded women candidates in 23 wards while the Congress in 18. Besides BJP and Congress, AAP and CPI(M) are also in the fray and could make inroads in the civic body.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023 Result: Ward-Wise List of Winning Candidates

Name of Ward Winning Candidate Party Bharari Ruldu Bhatta Upper Kaithu Kaithu Annadale Summerhill Totu Majhat Boileauganj Kacchighati Tutikandi Nabha Fagli Upper Krishna Nagar Ram Bazar Ganj Lower Bazar Jakhu Benmore Engine Ghar Sanjouli Chowk Dhalli-I Dhalli-II Shanti Vihar Bhattakuffar Sangti Malyana Panthaghati Kasumpti-I Chhota Shimla Upper Vikasnagar Kangna Dhar Pateog New Shimla Khalini Kanlog

Manifesto for Shimla Municipal Corporation:

Ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation Elections, the ruling party Congress and opposition BJP made a few promises in their election manifesto. In its election manifesto, the grand old party promised to introduce policies for a uniform tax regime for both old and merged areas of Shimla. On the other hand, the saffron party has promised to provide 40,000 litres of free water to every household a month. Shimla Municipal Corporation Polls: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Casts Vote in Chhota Shimla Ward.

When Will the Five-Year Term of Shimla Municipal Corporation End?

It must be noted that the five-year term of the Shimla Municipal Corporation ended in June 2022, however, the civic body elections could not be held due to a court case. A case was filed in the court challenging the delimitation of wards as the previous BJP government had increased the number of wards from 34 to 41. After coming to power, the Congress government abolished the seven new wards.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP snatched the Shimla Municipal Corporation from the Congress for the first time in 32 years. The 2017 civic body elections in Shimla saw BJP winning 17 wards while the Congress won 12 wards. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) and other independents won one and four seats respectively.