New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Arunachal Pradesh road accident, in which 21 construction workers are feared dead.

In an X post, President Murmu wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the X post read.

At least 21 people hailing from Assam's Tinsukia district are feared dead in an accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, officials said. According to the police, 22 persons, including the driver, hailing from Tinsukia district of Assam, were travelling in a minitruck which was plunged into a deep gorge on the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

Mayank Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district, told ANI over the phone that, as per the information received from the authority of Arunachal Pradesh, 21 people were feared dead and one person survived. "All persons are hailing from the Tinsukia district of Assam," Mayank Kumar said.

The truck reportedly skidded off the hilly road and fell into a deep gorge. The accident occurred on December 8. According to the reports, the people were travelling to Hayuliang for construction-related work.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund for the relatives of the deceased in the road accident. He also announced a Rs 50,000 grant for injured people.PM Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," said PMO.

According to the District Disaster Management Officer (in charge), one survivor has been retrieved so far and handed over to the Assam administration following medical treatment.

Nang Chingni Choupoo, DDMO (In-charge) for Anjaw District, Arunachal Pradesh, told ANI, "The incident occurred in Chaglagam Circle in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, located at the India-China border. It happened on the night of December 8. We received the report on the night of December 10. Even the locals were not aware that an incident had occurred there. It is steep and narrow there. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. We have one survivor, as per whom the vehicle had 22 labourers. It was a minitruck which overturned."

"A search and rescue operation is underway there by the Army, ITBP and District Administration. NDRF has been requisitioned. The rescue team has reached there, and the operation is ongoing. We are yet to retrieve the people on board. We think we will retrieve just the bodies. We have handed over the survivor to Assam after treatment," the DDMO (in charge) added.

The Indian Army launched a large-scale search and rescue operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Chaglagam region, and 18 bodies were spotted 200 meters below the road. Rescue efforts are underway to retrieve them. (ANI)

