New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presented the diamond jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard (PBG) at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday in recognition of 75 years of glorious service since the designation as the PBG in 1950, President's Secretariat said on Thursday.

In her brief remarks on the ceremony, the President said that we are all proud of the PBG. She congratulated the PBG for their professional excellence and adherence to the finest military traditions. She expressed confidence that all the Bodyguards must know that this honour carries with it a significant responsibility.

The President's Bodyguard is the oldest regiment in the Indian Army, having been raised as the Governor-General's Bodyguard (later the Viceroy's Bodyguard) in 1773.

On January 27, 1950, the regiment was renamed the President's Bodyguard. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, presented his Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard on May 14, 1957.

The PBG is the only Regiment that is permitted two 'Standards', namely the President's Standard of Body Guard and the Regimental Standard of The PBG.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings on Durga Puja.

According to the President's Secretariat, in the message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

"The sacred festival of Durga Puja symbolizes our culture, faith and spiritual heritage. Worshipping Maa Durga in her nine forms is not only a path to spiritual purification but also inspires us to move forward with truth, justice and compassion. This festival promotes the spirit of equality, tolerance and love," the President said. (ANI)

