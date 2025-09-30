Chennai, September 30: A devastating accident occurred at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, resulting in the deaths of nine workers on Tuesday. According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas. The BHEL official has arrived at the spot.

"There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters. The preliminary reports indicate that one worker suffered serious injuries. The injured individuals were taken to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. According to police officials, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are conducting a further probe into the matter. Kalyan Slab Collapse: 4 Killed As Slab of Residential Building Collapses in Maharashtra’s Thane; Rescue Operations On.

"More than 10 others were seriously hurt in the collapse incident. The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident," said Avadi Police Commissionerate. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, in another part of the country, six workers were killed and six others were injured after the roof of a structure collapsed at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur. According to officials, the incident occurred at the Siltara industrial area. Delhi Wall Collapse: Road Caves In After Wall at Delhi Metro Underground Construction Site Near Vasant Kunj Collapses, Video Surfaces.

Steel Arch Collapse at Ennore Thermal Power Construction Site

A workplace accident at the construction activity going on in the premises of the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project site in #Voyalur near #Tiruvallur's #Ennore has resulted in the death of nine men, believed to be migrant labourers from #Assam. @AntoJoseph… pic.twitter.com/lrAZZfrQEx — TNIE Tamil Nadu (@xpresstn) September 30, 2025

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Nine workers died in a steel arch collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site today "There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and 9 people died. These people were from Assam and the… pic.twitter.com/hKejKzKa6y — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to ensure that the injured receive proper medical care. In a post on X, CM Sai said, "We have received the distressing news of the death of six workers and injuries to several workers in the accident that occurred at the factory located in Siltara, Raipur. Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure better arrangements for the treatment of the injured."

