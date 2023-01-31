New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu reached Parliament House on Monday morning in a ceremonial procession to address the joint sitting of the two Houses ahead of the Budget Session.

This will be President Murmu's first address to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members after assuming office last July.

Also Read | Lucknow: Same Sex Relationship Leads to Acid Attack on Woman and Her Son, Three Including Gay Interior Decorator Arrested.

Soon after taking oath, she delivered an acceptance speech in the Central Hall of Parliament.

According to convention, the president addresses members of the two Houses in Central Hall at the beginning of the year's first Parliament session.

Also Read | Maharashtra Fire: 19 Patients Evacuated After Blaze at Scrap Yard Next to Max Neuro Hospital in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad (Watch Video).

Her cavalcade drove down Raisina Hills along with the horse-mounted President's Bodyguards.

She was received by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)