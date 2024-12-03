Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday for a five-day tour of Odisha during which she will attend several programmes, including Navy Day celebrations in Puri.

Upon her arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 5 pm, the President is scheduled to unveil a statue of Santali writer and educator Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit the Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher, a sacred place for Santals, in the city, according to her official itinerary.

On Wednesday, the President will leave for Puri at 9 am and have darshan and perform puja at Jagannath temple. She will also attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri, the statement said.

At noon, she will have her lunch at Raj Bhavan at Puri and then attend the Navy Day celebrations at Blue Flag Beach.

She will return to Bhubaneswar from Puri on Thursday morning and attend the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology (OUAT) around 11 am.

Thereafter, she will inaugurate the Bhubaneswar-based Judicial Court Complex around 5 pm and return to Raj Bhavan around 6.30 pm.

On December 6, Murmu will interact with residents of Uparbeda village, her birthplace. On the same day, she will interact with students and teachers at the Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Rairangpur.

On December 7, the President will lay foundation of Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh railway lines, a tribal research and development centre, Dandbose airport and a sub-divisional hospital in Rairangpur, the statement said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said a three-tier security arrangement has been made for the President's visit. Over 40 platoons, including traffic forces, will be deployed.

