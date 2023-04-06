Guwahati, Apr 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on a three-day visit to Assam on Thursday, officials said.

Murmu's flight will land at the Jorhat airport in the afternoon, and from there she will go to the Kaziranga National Park, they said.

She will visit the park's western range at Bagori, take a jeep safari and then attend a cultural programme in the central range in Kohora in the evening.

The president will inaugurate the two-day 'Gaj Festival' at the park on Friday morning before leaving for Guwahati.

The annual festival, jointly organised by the Centre and the state government, is aimed at conserving the Asiatic elephant, and find ways to resolve increasing human-elephant conflict.

She will flag off the Mt Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 in Guwahati on Friday, and attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court.

Murmu will leave for Tezpur on Saturday. At the Air Force station in Tezpur, she will take a sortie of the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft before leaving for Delhi.

