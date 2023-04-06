India’s one of the iconic projects in the history of wildlife conservation, ‘Project Tiger’ has completed 50 years and upon its completion, the Central Government is going to organise a three-day program in Mysore on April 9. In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the latest figures of the number of tigers in the country and put out a document evaluating the effective management of tiger reserves and a vision document for tiger conservation. He will also issue a coin of ₹50 commemorating the project.

According to the reports, all tiger range country ministers have been invited to participate in this historic event. All the important national and international NGOs and scientists will also participate. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9 To Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stones for Projects.

The groundbreaking conservation initiative was implemented to ensure the survival of India’s majestic tigers. SP Yadav, Member Secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), said that at present the tiger population is increasing at the rate of 6 percent every year. He informed that the Ministry is bringing all the potential tiger habitats under the coverage of the NTCA so that the tiger population can be protected on a sustainable basis.

Project Tiger has been successful in bringing tigers back from the brink of extinction. This project was started on April 1, 1973, and under it, 9 tiger reserves spread over 18278 sq km were included. Significant success has been achieved in this direction and today, after 50 years, the number of tiger reserves has increased to 53, which is spread over 75,500 sq km. Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

According to statistics, there are approximately 3,000 tigers in India, which is home to more than 70% of the world’s wild tiger population. India more than doubled the wild tiger population in about 12 years, much before the targeted year of 2022 as per the international St. Petersburg Declaration. According to the NTCA, there were 1,411 tigers in 2008, which grew to 2,967 in 2018.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).