New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Rajasthan starting Tuesday and participate in various events including the launch of various projects.

According to an official statement by the President's Secretariat, the President will inaugurate Samvidhan Udyan at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Mob Vandalises Church Over 'Religious Conversion', Attacks Police in Narayanpur District.

President Murmu will also virtually inaugurate the Transmission System for Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone for the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project.

She will meet the members of the 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' Communities of Rajasthan at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur.

Also Read | Ahmedabad-Delhi Sampark Kranti to Be Renamed Akshardham Express, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"On the same evening, at Mount Abu, the President will grace the launch of a National Campaign on 'RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment', organized by Brahma Kumaris," the statement said.

The President will also virtually inaugurate the Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre, Secunderabad, Telangana and lay the foundation stone for Brahmma Kumaris' Auditorium and Spiritual Art Gallery at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

On January 4, 2023, the President will grace the inauguration of the 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)