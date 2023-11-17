New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a two-day international Conference-cum-Exhibition on 'Aerospace and Aviation in 2047' in New Delhi on November 18, official said

"The Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) is organising an International Conference-cum-Exhibition on 'Aerospace & Aviation in 2047' at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on November 18 & 19, 2023. President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Guest of the event, will inaugurate the Conference-cum-Exhibition," as per a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

The Guests of Honour will include Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and MoS, Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh; Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport & Highways General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd) and Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt.

"This conference-cum-exhibition is being organised to commemorate 75 years of excellence of the AeSI. The inaugural session of the event will include the release of Compendium on 75 years of aerospace & aviation journey in India as well as Vision Document 2047. The event will focus on India's journey in the field over the last 75 years, showcasing the achievements, technological advancements and the role of great visionaries," the release stated.

The event will be attended by 1,500 delegates including dignitaries, international experts, scientists, industrialists, academia, start-ups and students. About 200 industries and MSMEs, including more than 75 start-ups, will showcase indigenous capabilities at the exhibition. Many heads of organisations/departments will deliver visionary talks during the conference.

"The conference will consist of technical sessions with speakers from Safran, Rolls Royes, Lockheed Martin, MIT USA, Cranefield UK along with prominent Scientist/Technologist/Service officers from the Indian side. The event will also feature a start-up challenge that spans the length and breadth of the country. The finalists will present their innovative ideas and products, along with their vision for India's aerospace growth by 2047. Many other events are also planned to engage with the youth," it stated.

The AeSI was established in 1948 with the Prime Minister as Patron-in-chief to promote aerospace and aviation in the country. The objective of the society is to promote the advancement and nationwide diffusion of the knowledge of aeronautical sciences and aircraft engineering among various streams including industry, academia and research laboratories.

"The AeSI has provided significant leadership in the domain of aerospace and aviation with outstanding luminaries as its members and Presidents that include Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Satish Dhawan, Dr VS Arunachalam, Dr VK Saraswat etc. It has been a catalyst for the growth of India's aerospace industry and fostered collaborations between the government, private sector and academia to nurture a robust aerospace ecosystem," the release stated.

The society is represented by distinguished aerospace professionals from research organisations, aerospace industries and academia. Former Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy is its present President and Chairman, ISRO S Somanath is the President-Elect. (ANI)

