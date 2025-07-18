New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu watched Odia movie 'Shri Jagannath Nka Nabakalebara' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here on Friday, her office said.

This devotional and historical film traces the origin of the sacred Nabakalebara ritual of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, it said in a post on X.

"The director, Soubhagyalaxmi Jena, along with the cast and crew of this film, was present at the screening," the post said.

The President's office also shared pictures of the event in the post.

