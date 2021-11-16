Chandigarh [India], November 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday reached Chandigarh to participate in the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College.

The President was received by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

The President is on a two days visit to Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday and Wednesday.

The President will also participate in the centenary year celebrations of the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

As per President's Secretariat, the President will also visit Sui village in the Bhiwani district of Haryana on Wednesday, which is being developed as 'Adarsh Gram' by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust and inaugurate the public facilities there. (ANI)

