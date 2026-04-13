The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 in the second week of April, with results likely to be declared between April 10 and April 15. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their scores through the official portals mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
The anticipated timeline aligns with the board’s usual schedule, as evaluation processes near completion. Students are advised to keep their roll number and application number ready to avoid delays while checking results during peak traffic hours. How To Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Online at cbse.gov.in.
How to Check MP Board Class 10 Result 2026
Students can follow these steps to access their results online:
- Visit the official websites: mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in
- Click on the “MP Board 10th Result 2026” link
- Enter roll number and application number
- Submit details to view the result
- Download or print the marksheet for future reference
To ensure smooth access, MPBSE will also provide results through SMS and DigiLocker. Students can check their scores via SMS by typing MPBSE10 and sending it to 56263. Additionally, digital marksheets will be made available on DigiLocker, helping students access their results even if official websites experience heavy traffic.
Exam Timeline and Merit List
The Class 10 board examinations were conducted between February and March 2026 across the state. Along with the results, the board is expected to release a merit list highlighting top-performing students. This list will provide insights into overall performance trends and district-wise achievements. NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: How To Check Exam City Online at neet.nta.nic.in.
Passing Criteria and Supplementary Exams
Students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the examination. Those who do not meet the criteria in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams. Further details regarding supplementary exam dates and procedures will be announced after the result declaration.
The MPBSE conducts Class 10 board exams annually for lakhs of students across Madhya Pradesh. The result declaration marks a crucial academic milestone, determining eligibility for higher secondary education. Students are encouraged to regularly visit the official website mpbse.nic.in for updates on results, merit lists, and supplementary exams.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).